UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 361,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 101,101 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,751,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,121.00 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.