UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2,958.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

BKD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

