Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Cap of $28.30 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $28.30 million and $113,682.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00137049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00674199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00152009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,028,294 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.