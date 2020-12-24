Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $490,353.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and approximately $490,353.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,583.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.01264927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003915 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00273438 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

