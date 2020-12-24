Unification Trading 14% Lower This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a market cap of $275,521.20 and approximately $8,320.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

