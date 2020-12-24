UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNF. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.13. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $891,792. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.