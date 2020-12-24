Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Unisys stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

