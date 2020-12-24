Universal Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $1,591.38 and approximately $45,021.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001911 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

