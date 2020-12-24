Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 140,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 29,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $63.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 45,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $258,441.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,714.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

