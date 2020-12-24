USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Tops $124,438.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and approximately $124,438.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.01232433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00274210 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 29,878,395 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.