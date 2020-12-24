Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of USIO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 153,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 96,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

