Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 18106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

