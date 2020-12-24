Validity (VAL) Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $87,713.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00136960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00678598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00151911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00373194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00062837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00096944 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,195,980 coins and its circulating supply is 4,180,606 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

