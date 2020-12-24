ValuEngine Downgrades Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Applied UV stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Applied UV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

