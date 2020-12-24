Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 971 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

