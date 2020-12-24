Van ECK Associates Corp Has $74,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

