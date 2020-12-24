Van ECK Associates Corp Has $74,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

