Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 26.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Waters stock opened at $246.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

