Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

