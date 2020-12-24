Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 699 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

