Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.