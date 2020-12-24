Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,349 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after buying an additional 2,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 744,068 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 642,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

