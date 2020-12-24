Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 867 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HWM opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.