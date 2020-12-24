Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50.

