Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

