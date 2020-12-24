Vanilla Network (VNLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,953.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $116,325.94 and approximately $28,953.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

