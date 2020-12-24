Velas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and $1.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

