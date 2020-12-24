Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 42.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $48,011.73 and $20,732.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,382.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.15 or 0.02540977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00460379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.01227640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.42 or 0.00643303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00254136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064513 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,500 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

