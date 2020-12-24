Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.89

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 1218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.