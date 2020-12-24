Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.