Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE VET opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $707.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.68. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 102.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $336,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

