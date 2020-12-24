Veros Market Cap Hits $312,376.69 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Veros has a market cap of $312,376.69 and $14,853.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veros has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

