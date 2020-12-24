Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading Up 0.7%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNRAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vicinity Centres from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

