Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.52

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.52 and last traded at $96.52, with a volume of 1220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,791. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.