Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.52

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.52 and last traded at $96.52, with a volume of 1220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.
In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,791. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
