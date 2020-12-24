VIDY Market Capitalization Tops $9.63 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $530,621.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00328781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.