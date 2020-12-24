Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

