Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

