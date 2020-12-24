Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 3,805 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.
  • On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.
  • On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.
  • On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,851,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

