Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Acquires $17,970.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 1,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 727,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,760.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

