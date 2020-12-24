Virtu Financial LLC Invests $55,000 in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ARPO stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.