Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,005 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Isoray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

In other Isoray news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

