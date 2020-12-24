Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SIEN opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

