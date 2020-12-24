Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,589 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

CBT opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

