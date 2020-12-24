Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 296.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.