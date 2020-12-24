Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 434.60 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $53,194.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,361.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 834,036 shares of company stock worth $25,544,734. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.