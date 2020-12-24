Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,661 shares of company stock worth $1,260,792 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

