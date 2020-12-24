Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

