Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Financial Survey

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Staffing 360 Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.12 Staffing 360 Solutions $278.48 million 0.02 -$4.89 million ($0.21) -3.00

Staffing 360 Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Staffing 360 Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% Staffing 360 Solutions -6.18% -425.56% -8.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Volt Information Sciences and Staffing 360 Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers temporary contractors; and permanent placement services. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

