Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 24,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

