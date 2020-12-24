Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

